A group representing hundreds of IDF soldiers wounded in the Swords of Iron War has sent a sharp message to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cabinet ministers, urging them to commit to a complete victory in Gaza.

In their statement, the veterans emphasized that their injuries — and the lives of their fallen comrades — must not be in vain. “We were not wounded in vain. The scars that remain in our bodies and souls, and the friends we have lost, cannot end in partial deals or withdrawals from the areas where we fought,” they declared.

The signatories called for the full occupation of the Gaza Strip, warning that any withdrawal from areas taken in battle would “betray the memory of the fallen” and allow Hamas to reestablish control.

“After 22 months of long fighting, in which the State of Israel has paid a heavy price, not only for the return of our hostages but also for the very attempts and negotiations for that purpose, the time has come for a resolution,” the statement read. “If you are unable to lead the people to a decisive, swift, and clear victory, hand over the keys. Give the opportunity to those who can make it happen to lead.”

The veterans concluded by calling for “courageous spirit, brave leadership, and clear direction towards victory” to bring the conflict to a definitive end.