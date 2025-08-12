The AP news agency reported this evening (Tuesday) that Israel is engaging in discussions with South Sudan to explore the possibility of transferring Palestinian Arabs from the Gaza Strip to the East African country, as part of a broader effort to encourage mass migration from Gaza.

According to the report, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu aims to realize the vision of U.S. President Donald Trump for the voluntary departure of a large portion of Gaza's population.

The Foreign Minister of South Sudan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Jerusalem declined to comment on the matter.

Joe Szlavik, the founder of an American lobbying firm working with South Sudan, stated that an Israeli delegation is planning a visit to explore the establishment of camps for Palestinian Arabs. He said that Israel is expected to fund these camps.

At the same time, two Egyptian sources confirmed that they are aware of the talks and are working to persuade South Sudan not to accept Palestinian Arabs from Gaza.

According to the report, South Sudan is interested in strengthening ties with Israel and may see this initiative as a way to improve its relations with the Trump administration, including the possibility of lifting sanctions.