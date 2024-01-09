Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud, addressed the prospects of Saudi normalization with Israel in an interview with the BBC today (Tuesday).

The ambassador said that a normalization deal was "close" before the Hamas massacre of October 7 in which the terrorist organization murdered over 1,200 people in southern Israel and kidnapped 240 hostages, but talks were paused as the attack led to war between Israel and Hamas.

He said that Saudi Arabia still believes in normalization with Israel, but such a move would have to wait until after the war ends, as normalization will not "come at the cost of the Palestinian people."

He called on the UK to "treat Israel the same way it treats everyone else" and claimed that "the blind spot towards Israel is a real problem because it provides a blind spot to peace."

In his remarks, the ambassador said that the creation of a Palestinian state must be part of any normalization agreement between Israel and Suadi Arabia.