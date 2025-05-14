As someone who has long admired President Donald Trump for his unmatched support of Israel, I find myself at a rare and uncomfortable crossroads.

President Trump is, without question, the most pro-Israel American president in modern history. He moved the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognized Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, withdrew from the flawed Iran nuclear deal, and brokered the Abraham Accords—historic agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab states. For these actions, he earned both gratitude and admiration from millions of Jews and Christians around the world, myself included.

But this week, I was puzzled. And frankly, so were many others here in Israel.

While President Trump toured Qatar and Saudi Arabia—receiving a jaw-dropping gift of a $400 million Boeing 747-8 luxury jet from the Qatari royal family—he did not make a stop in Israel. No diplomatic handshake in Jerusalem. No address to the Knesset. No symbolic nod to the Jewish state that has stood by him when few others did.

As a Newsmax contributor currently reporting from Israel, I’ve spoken with numerous Israelis—citizens, analysts, rabbis—who feel confused and even disappointed. These aren’t critics or fence-sitters. These are the very people who praised Trump as a modern-day Cyrus, a man raised up to defend the people of God and the land of Israel. Today, they’re asking: “Where is he now?”

To be clear: I don’t believe Donald Trump has abandoned Israel. I don’t believe he has turned his back on the Jewish people. But I do believe this moment demands clarity, and perhaps a little course correction.

The Plane That Roared Louder Than Words

Let’s talk about the jet.

Yes, it’s a magnificent aircraft. Yes, Trump has said he won’t use it personally after leaving office. But the optics are troubling. Qatar is no ordinary ally. It has been accused—credibly—of funding terrorist organizations like Hamas and maintaining close ties with the Muslim Brotherhood. It hosts Al Jazeera, a media empire that often broadcasts narratives hostile to Israel and to Western democratic values.

To accept such an extravagant gift from a regime that has not earned the trust of Israel—or America’s constitutional conservatives—raises eyebrows. It opens a flank for criticism, even among Trump’s most ardent defenders. Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro called it “not America First.” Activist Laura Loomer called it “a stain on the administration.” And here in Israel, the silence is louder than words.

Israelis are not naïve. We understand diplomacy. We understand that America must work with complex partners in the region. But what we don’t understand is being left off the itinerary entirely.

The Danger of Perception

President Trump, of all people, knows the power of perception. He built an entire political movement by cutting through the fog of double-speak and presenting reality plainly. That’s why this apparent snubbing of Israel stings.

To many Israelis, this week felt like a slight—intentional or not. It’s not just about a missed photo op. It’s about reassurance. It’s about hearing, once again, that we matter. That our alliance is not being sidelined in favor of petro-wealthy partners with opaque loyalties.

And let’s not forget the security risks that come with such gifts. A half-billion-dollar jet built and outfitted overseas? In today’s world of cyberwarfare and surveillance microchips, such a gesture raises very real concerns. Have our intelligence agencies scanned every panel, every circuit? Can they? Even consumer-grade GPS trackers have been used for stalking, espionage, and worse. How much more could be hidden in a flying palace?

President Trump always prided himself on being five steps ahead of his opponents. Which leads me to my next—and perhaps most important—point.

I’m Trusting There’s a Strategy We Don’t Yet See

Despite the confusion, I am choosing to trust that President Trump has a strategy here that we do not yet fully understand.

Maybe it’s a chess move on a diplomatic board we can’t see. Perhaps he’s securing new regional alliances to pressure Iran, or to coax Qatar into a broader pro-Israel alignment. Maybe this is a calculated gesture of goodwill meant to pave the way for something bigger—something bolder—involving Israel’s future.

But if that’s the case, then it’s time to say so. Loudly.

Israelis need to know that they’re not being left behind. American Christians who love Israel need to hear that their president still walks with them in solidarity. Conservatives need to know that “America First” never meant “Israel Last.”

Mr. President: A Word of Encouragement

President Trump, if you are reading this, know this: Your legacy with Israel is secure. But legacies can be expanded—or eroded.

Do not let a plane, a visit, or a missed opportunity cast doubt on what you’ve already built. Reaffirm your love for Israel. Make your next trip a statement of solidarity. Show the world that your heart still beats for Jerusalem.

Because while the 747 may be luxurious, it’s not where your reputation is carried. That flies on faith, loyalty, and principle.

And right now, the people of Israel need to see that those wings are still strong.

Jerry McGlothlin is a Newsmax contributor, media strategist, and longtime supporter of U.S.-Israel relations. He is currently reporting from Israel.