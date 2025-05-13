Trump said that, "With this historic state visit, we celebrate more than eighty years of close partnership between the US and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Ever since President Franklin Roosevelt met with King Abdulaziz. I brought the US Quincy in 1945. The US-Saudi relationship has been a bedrock of security and prosperity. Today we reaffirm this important bond and we take the next steps to make our relationship closer, stronger and more powerful than ever before."

Reporting on his achievements as president, Trump said, "In less than 4 months, our new administration has achieved more than most other administrations accomplish in 4 years, or even 8 years."

He continued to say that, "Exactly 8 years ago this month, I stood in this very room and looked forward to a future in which the nations of this region would drive the forces of terrorism and extremism... right out of existence, and take your place among the proudest, most prosperous, most successful nations anywhere in the world—as leaders of a modern and rising Middle East. It is so exciting."

Trump added that, "Before our eyes, a new generation of leaders is transcending the ancient conflicts and tired divisions of the past, and forging a future where the Middle East is defined by commerce, not chaos, where we export technology, not terrorism. And where people of different nations, religions and creeds are building cities together, not bombing each other out of existence."

“After so many decades of conflict, finally it is within our grasp to reach the future that generations before us could only dream about— a land of peace, safety, harmony, opportunity, innovation, and achievement right here in the Middle East.”

On the issue of Iran, President Trump said that, "Iran CAN have a much brighter future — but we will NEVER allow them to threaten America and our allies with terrorism or a nuclear attack. The time is RIGHT NOW for them to choose. I'm here today not merely to condemn the past chaos of Iran’s leaders, but to offer them a new path and a much better path toward a far better and more hopeful future."