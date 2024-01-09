Tsurit, mother of the fallen Major (res.) Maoz Fenigstein, of Susya, who was killed in the battles in Gaza, came together with members of the “Hagvura” Forum to the Knesset to protest against the change in the intensity of the fighting.

"We are very worried and the voices that are being heard weaken the moral and the hands of the fighters. We must have an impact. Change public opinion in order to change the policy. Our children fell in the battle and I feel that I am continuing my son's path so that we reach victory and a decision," she says in an interview with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News.

"I see how confused the field is. Nodding now in front of the screens, sitting at home and sighing is unnecessary. Anyone who can take action to change public opinion, should do so," she adds.

On the discourse surrounding weakening the intensity of the war in Gaza, she says, "I'm not sure that this is a surrender and I want to believe in the best and that it will happen now. Right now, I see the decision makers and the message that is coming out of the public committee’s discussions as a weakening message and I want to strengthen it."

She hears the cry of the hostage’s families. "I definitely think that we should all listen to the families of the hostages. However, they want to listen to their heart, and you can't just listen to the heart. They want us to comply with every demand - and this could consume us. We must reach a decision and use utmost force so that the children of Sderot and Ofakim will be able to return to their beds in peace. The negotiations for the return of the hostages should be managed out of strength and not out of weakness."

I don't know if my voice is being heard but I feel that I am continuing Maoz’s path and I believe that this path is just.