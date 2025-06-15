Sergeant First Class (res.) Noam Shemesh, aged 21, from Jerusalem, a squad commander in the Shimshon Battalion (92), Kfir Brigade, fell during combat in the southern Gaza Strip, the IDF announced Sunday morning.

The number of IDF casualties since the outbreak of the war stands at 867. 424 soldiers have fallen since the ground maneuvers began in the Gaza Strip.

Last Sunday, the names of four soldiers who fell in a building collapse in Khan Yunis were released: Res. Maj. (res.) Chen Gross, 33, from Gan Yoshiya, a Maglan unit operative in the Commando Brigade; Staff Sgt. Yoav Raver, 19, from Sde Warburg, a Yahelam unit fighter; Sgt‑Maj. Tom Rotstein, 23, from Ramat Gan, and Staff Sgt. Ori Yhonatan Cohen, 20, from Neve Yarak.

In addition, five soldiers were injured in the incident - one seriously and four moderately.

Yesterday morning, two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip. They exploded in the area of the border fence. Later, two more rockets fired from Gaza exploded in an open area.