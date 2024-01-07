No more is it between good and bad. Now, for 2024 and beyond, it’s between bad and worse.

Take your pick. For instance, between Hamas and the Palestinian Authority, which is better, which is worse?

Which terrorists, in other words, should get to run Gaza, “the day after?” Biden and his people prefer the PA…the lesser of two evils.

In fact, according to their view, there is nothing evil about the PA, because? Because they say so. and they will decide what is best for Israel.

Biden and his people are on this in a big way. Every day they pressure Israel to give it up for Mahmood Abbas and his PA. After all, he is not quite as rotten as Yahya Sinwar.

Therefore, pronto, a two-state solution, with the understanding that these Arabs are peace-loving, just folks like the rest of us.

So goes the sales pitch, as concocted by the Biden Administration and leftists everywhere. As they sold Hamas before Oct 7…you know, good people, live and let live people, if just given the chance…which even conned numbers of Israelis… so too now the PA gets laundered and cleansed, and purified, and never mind Abbas’s five-year Second Intifada, 2000 to 2005,

Never mind the murdering of thousands of Israeli civilians, and the suicide bombings, the stone-throwing, the car-ramming, the incitements.

Israelis were and are safe nowhere. Certainly not under the Abbas/PA pay to slay system. In his schools, kids are being taught to become martyrs for Islam.

That these Arabs and those Arabs are just like the Jews, in desiring peace, was the big con of once before, and once again.

Without evidence, we are supposed to believe that overnight the PA has changed its spots. But Biden and his people expect the Israelis to be fooled a second time.

Trust us, they say, these are the good terrorists, not nearly as bad as Hamas, and that should be good enough. Second Best also gets a prize.

They launch fewer rockets into Israel and have therefore been “revitalized.’ They cry “kill the Jews” plenty, but not as much as the bad terrorists.

Consider the benefits of having these as your neighbors, and Abbas wears a suit and tie. He is a far more civilized terrorist.

Plus, we have given them a complete make-over. Abracadabra…and they are all kosher.

Who is buying this? We must assume that since Oct 7, Israelis have had their fill of being bamboozled, and have arrived at the conclusion that all terrorists are alike, and that, with evidence, the “innocent civilians” of Gaza are not so innocent, after all. Many took part in the slaughter of Oct 7.

Leftists too are all alike…eyes wide shut inside Israel and out.

We turn to the New Yorker, run by far-gone leftist, David Remnick, who sends out this headline, “Gaza is starving.”

So maybe if they hadn’t committed the worst atrocity since the Holocaust, they wouldn’t be starving?

Maybe it is all their fault, and they got what they deserved? Is this too logical to fathom? For leftists, apparently so, and there are no differences among them, either.

They hold to the same delusions, one and all…Gaza, for example.

Gaza was an experiment gone terribly wrong, and it cannot be fixed by making the same mistake all over again, such as trading beautiful Jewish farmers and farmland, aka Gush Katif, for another experiment at giving it into the arms of people whose characteristics remain the same…as often as they’ve been cleansed.

As they were brutes before, so they are again, and to expect of them a change of heart, is foolishness and futility.

How often will the Israelis be hustled by politicians, from America to Israel, who have been wrong about EVERYTHING?

This time? Wrong again. But the push to give up, give in, persists. The good terrorists already have U-Haul ready to move them out and move them in.

Gaza was a tragedy against Israel just waiting to happen, and some of us saw it coming, but nobody would listen…if the name Ariel Sharon sounds familiar.

We see it happening again, unless finally, the Israelis have learned something? Their security, their survival, their fate, belongs only in their own hands. So does Gaza.

How’s that for a lesson learned the hard way?

New York-based bestselling American novelist Jack Engelhard writes regularly for Arutz Sheva.

He wrote the worldwide book-to-movie bestseller “Indecent Proposal,” the authoritative newsroom epic, “The Bathsheba Deadline,” followed by his coming-of-age classics, “The Girls of Cincinnati,” and, the Holocaust-to-Montreal memoir, “Escape from Mount Moriah.” For that and his 1960s epic “The Days of the Bitter End,” contemporaries have hailed him “The last Hemingway, a writer without peer, and the conscience of us all.” Contact here.

NOW AVAILABLE: The collection of Jack Engelhard’s op-eds, Writings, here

Plus, a free sample chapter of his noir gambling thriller, Compulsive, is available from his website, here.















