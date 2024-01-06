Egoz forces in the Commando Brigade operated in the Khan Yunis area, eliminated terrorists in close-quarters combat, struck terrorist targets and weapon depots.

The forces conducted an operation to neutralize terrorist infrastructure situated within a school in the Bani Suheila area. The soldiers encountered the terrorists, returned fire and eliminated three terrorists who were found with RPG missiles.

In addition, the soldiers raided terrorist infrastructure and found intelligence information about the Khan Yunis Brigade.

In terrorist infrastructure located in a civilian house, the forces located many weapons, grenades, magazines and vests that were used by Hamas.

Some of the tools were found in a bedroom next to dolls and children's games, including games that preach incitement against Israel.