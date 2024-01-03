Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday asked a Maine court to overturn the local Secretary of State’s decision to remove him from the 2024 primary ballot there, CNN reported.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows, a Democrat, announced her decision last week, saying that she had a legal obligation to remove Trump from the ballot. She cited Section 3 of the Civil War-era 14th Amendment that prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Bellows paused her decision, which only applies to Maine, so that Trump could appeal it in court before the presidential primary election there on March 5.

Trump is facing similar 14th Amendment challenges to his candidacy in other states, including Colorado where the state Supreme Court ordered Trump removed from the primary ballot there, a decision Trump plans to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

Trump argued in Tuesday’s filing that the Maine Secretary of State is a “biased decisionmaker” who didn’t have the legal authority to hear the challenge seeking to disqualify him from office.

The former President added that Bellows “should have recused herself” from deciding the issue, and that she failed to give the former president “adequate time and opportunity to present a defense.”

Trump also argued in the filing that Bellows “failed to provide lawful due process” and “made multiple errors of law and acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner.”

“President Trump did not ‘engage’ in ‘insurrection,’” he wrote.