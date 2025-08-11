US President Donald Trump held a press conference this morning (Monday) announcing what he called "Liberation Day in DC," efforts to combat crime and lawlessness in Washington, DC.

He stated that the steps he was announcing are necessary "to rescue our nation's capital from crime, bloodshed, bedlam, and squalor and worse."

Calling the crime situation in America's capital "out of control," he stated: "We're taking it back."

He announced: "Under the authorities vested in me as the President of the United States, I'm officially invoking Section 740 of the District of Columbia Home Rule Act ... and placing the DC Metropolitan Police Department under direct federal control."

He also announced that the National Guard would be deployed in Washington, DC to restore law and order to the streets.

The Trump Administration has hinted such steps were coming after a former Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) employee was injured while defending a woman during a violent carjacking in the capital.