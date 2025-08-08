US President Donald Trump on Thursday urged all countries in the Middle East to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.

“Now that the nuclear arsenal being ‘created’ by Iran has been totally OBLITERATED, it is very important to me that all Middle Eastern Countries join the Abraham Accords,” wrote Trump in a post on his Truth Social platform.

“This will [ensure] PEACE IN THE MIDDLE EAST. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.

The Abraham Accords were signed at the White House in September 2020 between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, with Morocco and Sudan joining soon after.

The Abraham Accords were backed by the Biden administration , but it was unable to expand them with additional countries, despite efforts to persuade Saudi Arabia to join.

Trump suggested in April that momentum around the Abraham Accords remains strong, saying, “We’re going to be filling it up. A lot of countries want to come into the Abraham Accords.”

In late June, Trump's Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff estimated the US would soon make a significant announcement regarding the expansion of the Abraham Accords.

"We think we will have big announcements on countries that are coming into the Abraham Accords," he said at the time.