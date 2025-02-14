Lebanon has rejected Israel's request to maintain a presence in five southern locations beyond the February 18 deadline for fully implementing a ceasefire agreement, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday, according to the AFP news agency.

Under the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon, the IDF was supposed to transfer control of the territories it had captured to Lebanon on January 26. However, due to the fact that Lebanon did not bring enough forces, thus breaching the agreement, the White House announced that the ceasefire would be extended until February 18.

Berri, an ally of Hezbollah, told reporters that the United States had informed him that while Israel would withdraw from the villages it still occupied by February 18, it planned to remain in five locations.

"I informed them in my name and on behalf of President General Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Judge Nawaf Salam of our absolute rejection of this proposal," Berri stated, according to a release from his office, as quoted by AFP.

Earlier, Berri held talks with US ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson and US Major General Jasper Jeffers, who co-chairs a committee consisting of representatives from the United States, France, Lebanon, Israel, and UN peacekeepers, responsible for monitoring and addressing any ceasefire violations.

"I refused to discuss any extension to the deadline for (Israel's) withdrawal," Berri asserted, adding, "It is the responsibility of the Americans to enforce the withdrawal, otherwise they will have caused the greatest setback for the government."

On Wednesday, senior members of the security cabinet reported that Israel has received approval from the United States to continue the IDF presence at several points in southern Lebanon beyond the expected ceasefire date of February 18.

Kan 11 News reported, citing senior officials, that the Israeli and American teams discussed the matter before and during the meeting last week between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump. Preliminary understandings were reached, and further work is expected to close the details.

The senior officials noted that the IDF presence in parts of southern Lebanon was necessary to ensure the security of the residents of the north, and that the United States understood this.