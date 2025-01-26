French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday called on all parties to the Lebanon ceasefire to honor their commitments as soon as possible, his office said, according to AFP.

Macron made the request during a telephone conversation with Lebanon’s President Joseph Aoun, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army accused Israel of "procrastination" in its withdrawal under the ceasefire, a day before the pullout deadline.

Under the terms of the Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire that went into effect on November 27, the Lebanese army is to deploy alongside United Nations peacekeepers in the south as the IDF withdraws over a 60-day period that ends Sunday.

Hezbollah, meanwhile, is to pull back its forces north of the Litani River and dismantle any remaining military infrastructure in the south.

"There has been a delay at a number of stages as a result of the procrastination in the withdrawal from the Israeli enemy's side," Lebanon’s army said in a statement quoted by AFP.

It said it was "ready to continue its deployment as soon as the Israeli enemy withdraws".

On Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Office stated that the Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon would be delayed beyond Sunday, citing the fact that the ceasefire agreement has yet to be fully enforced by Lebanon.

The White House sided with Israel , saying a “short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed” in Lebanon.

“President Trump is committed to ensuring Israeli citizens can safely return to their homes in northern Israel, while also supporting President Aoun and the new Lebanese government,” National Security Council Spokesman Brian Hughes said in a statement.

Hughes added that all parties shared the goal of ensuring Hezbollah does not have the ability to threaten the Lebanese people or their neighbors.

“To achieve these goals, a short, temporary ceasefire extension is urgently needed,” said Hughes, who added, “We are pleased that the IDF has started the withdrawal from the central regions, and we continue to work closely with our regional partners to finalize the extension.”