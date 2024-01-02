Firefighters try to extinguish flames after rocket lands near Shlomi, in northern Israel.

Two antitank missiles landed Tuesday morning in the northern town of Shlomi on the Israel-Lebanon border, the Shlomi Council reported.

One of the missiles exploded near a residential building, and caused minor damage to property.

According to an announcement by the Shlomi Council, Israel's air raid siren system does not respond to antitank missiles, and thus no siren sounded Tuesday morning prior to the missiles landing in Israel.

Council head Gabi Naaman said, "This is a very serious incident, and by miracle no physical damage was caused to the residents. The fire this morning illustrates the great danger the current situation presents to Shlomi residents. We will absolutely not agree to live this way."

On Monday, a number of launches from Lebanon toward the area of Adamit in northern Israel were identified. As a result of the launches, five IDF reservists were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The sirens that sounded in the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel were a result of the interception.