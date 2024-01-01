Earlier today (Monday), a number of launches from Lebanon toward the area of Adamit in northern Israel were identified. As a result of the launches, five IDF reservists were lightly injured. The soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon. The sirens that sounded in the city of Kiryat Shmona in northern Israel were a result of the interception.

Over the last few hours, IDF soldiers, IAF fighter jets, and aircraft struck a series of targets in Lebanon, including terrorist infrastructure, military sites in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, and launch posts. The IDF also struck a terrorist cell operating in the area of Houla.

The IDF stated that "Hezbollah’s ongoing terrorist activity and attacks against Israel violate UN Security Council Resolution 1701. The IDF will continue to defend its borders from any threat."