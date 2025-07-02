Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to ask US President Donald Trump to guarantee American approval of future Israeli strikes on Iran if the Islamic Republic returns to advancing its nuclear or ballistic missile programs, Kan Reshet Bet reported on Wednesday.

According to the report, the Prime Minister may even ask for an official guarantee in the form of an American side agreement.

Netanyahu confirmed on Tuesday that he would travel next week to meet with Trump, adding that he would also meet with Vice President Vance, Secretary of State and National Security Adviser Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and the President’s envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

According to Netanyahu, the visit comes "in the wake of the great victory that we achieved in Operation Rising Lion." He added that "taking advantage of the success is no less an important part of achieving the success.”

President Trump told reporters that he will be "very firm" with the Israeli Prime Minister on ending the war in Gaza during their meeting, also noting that Netanyahu also “wants to end the war.”

Kan News, citing Israeli sources, reported on Tuesday that Netanyahu wants President Trump to present a regional plan for the Middle East, which will include the end of the war and the release of the remaining hostages.