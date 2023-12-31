מטען שאותר בתוך גן ילדים דובר צה"ל

During searches of residences used for terrorist activity on the outskirts of Shati in Gaza, IDF troops encountered a kindergarten where terrorist infrastructure - including explosive devices - had been assembled in anticipation of the troops' activity. The soldiers neutralized the explosive devices.

Furthermore, IDF troops identified four terrorists who were carrying explosive devices advancing toward them. An IAF aircraft thwarted the cell. Approximately half an hour later, the troops identified four additional terrorists in the area, who were subsequently targeted in an aerial strike. Simultaneously, a vehicle with terrorists inside was identified approaching IDF troops in southern Gaza City. An aircraft struck the cell, resulting in the elimination of the terrorists.

Additionally, an IAF fighter jet, directed by IDF troops, struck a military compound from which terrorists had detonated an explosive device at IDF soldiers.

During an IDF operation to thwart terror activity in Beit Lahia, the troops identified three Hamas terrorists entering a framed building. The troops then directed an IAF aircraft that struck the terrorists with precision.

IDF troops from the Desert Reconnaissance Battalion (Bedouin Battalion) operated in the southern Gaza Strip in order to locate terrorist infrastructure and uncovered two tunnel shafts, which they uncovered in cooperation with armored and engineering forces using tanks and D-9.

IDF troops operating in Khan Yunis identified three terrorists and directed an aircraft strike that killed one of them. Following that, the two remaining terrorists were identified carrying an RPG between buildings and an IDF tank fired toward them.

In addition, three terrorists were identified by IDF troops who then directed an aircraft that killed all three.

Overnight, in order to assist the ground forces, IAF fighter jets struck dozens of terror targets including military compounds, terrorist infrastructure, and a tunnel. Israeli Naval forces also assisted ground forces with strikes on terror targets.