Major Shay Shamriz, a company commander in the Nahal Brigade who fell in battle in Gaza, Avidan Turgeman and Oded Abergel who were murdered at the Nova nature party near Re'im, were photographed in kindergarten standing next to each other.

The chilling photo in which they are standing side by side was taken in the kindergarten of the Shafir Regional Council.

On the left is Avidan Turgeman, from Masu'ot Yitzhak, who was murdered at the nature party near Kibbutz Re'im on October 7. To his right is Major Shay Shamriz from Merkaz Shapira, a company commander in the Nahal Brigade, who was killed in battle with terrorists in northern Gaza. On the right of the photo is Oded Abergel from Shafir, who was also murdered in the massacre at the nature party.