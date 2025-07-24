On Wednesday night, the IDF identified a projectile launched from the Khan Yunis area in southern Gaza, toward the area in which the aid distribution sites in Rafah are located.

The projectile fell at a distance of approximately 250 meters from the aid distribution site located adjacent to the Morag Corridor in the area of Rafah.

Despite the projectile launch, the aid distribution site in the Morag area opened Thursday, and tens of thousands of weekly food packages were distributed to families.

"The projectile launch is yet another example of the ongoing attempts by the terrorist organization to systematically and brutally sabotage the aid distribution program operated by the American company and international organizations," the IDF noted.

"These terrorist organizations are actively working to disrupt the distribution of humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians."