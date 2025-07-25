Costa Rica has officially adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism, becoming the sixth Latin American country to do so, JNS reported.

Jewish organizations welcomed the move as a significant step in the global effort to combat Jew-hatred.

“We are grateful that Costa Rica has joined the growing number of nations that view the IHRA definition as an essential guidepost to recognize antisemitism in its various forms so it can be properly addressed,” said Dina Siegel Vann, director of the American Jewish Committee’s institute for Latin American affairs.

Siegel Vann called on other countries to follow Costa Rica’s lead. “We urge all nations to take this important step to protect their Jewish communities and uphold their Democratic values,” she stated.

The World Jewish Congress also commended the Costa Rican government “for taking meaningful action against antisemitism.”

Gilbert Meltzer, president of the Costa Rican Jewish Community, highlighted the importance of the decision in the current climate. “The increase of hate speech and attacks on Jews all over the world, especially after Oct. 7, demands ethical decisions and firm actions as this one,” he said. “We thank Costa Rica for joining the group of countries in the international community that support morality and combat discrimination.”

The IHRA working definition offers a comprehensive description of antisemitism in its various forms, including hatred and discrimination against Jews, Holocaust denial and, sometimes controversially, the way antisemitism relates to the ways criticism of Israel is expressed.

More than half the states in the US have adopted or endorsed the IHRA definition, plus the District of Columbia, either as legislation or as an educational standard.

Countries to have adopted the definition include Canada , Germany , Britain , Austria, Romania , the Czech Republic and Bulgaria .