IDF Chief of Staff LTG Eyal Zamir visited the Ground Forces on Tuesday together with the Commander of the Ground Forces, MG Nadav Lotan, and additional officers.

As part of the visit, a comprehensive review was conducted covering the manpower buildup on the ground, the readiness and competence among personnel, weaponry, and operational specialties. The Chief of Staff spoke with commanders about the ongoing ground combat efforts on the ground and was shown a display of advanced weapon systems recently integrated into the IDF.

"There has never been a war like this in the history of the IDF - we are operating in Tehran, Sanaa, Beirut, Syria, Jenin, and at the center of it all - the Gaza Strip. At times, we are operating simultaneously on multiple fronts," Zamir stated.

According to Zamir, "We are at a major crossroads that will shape the continuation of the campaign."

He added: "The Ground Forces are the maneuvering arm of the IDF, and they are indispensable. Ground operation capability is a strategic, decisive capability against our first-tier enemies.

Turning to plans for the future, he stated: "In the upcoming multi-year plan, ground capabilities will be a central focus. We will expand and strengthen the capabilities of our ground forces, enhance the operation, and combat effectiveness of the battalions and brigades.

"We will also bolster our robotics capabilities, integrating them with the troops, enabling remote operation, improved control of territory, enemy detection, and rapid response. We must quickly develop and implement an updated operational concept aligned with this vision."

"At the foundation of force buildup will be the lessons learned from the war - a multi-branch combat in dense and explosive-rigged urban terrain, with underground tunnel routes as a key aspect of the combat."

Zamir stressed: "People are our most important asset. In every field tour I conduct, I am deeply impressed by our soldiers and commanders. Command is rewarding but also brings with it a great responsibility. We are investing significant effort in training our commanders and ensuring that, even during wartime, they are fully and professionally prepared. My directive is to minimize disruptions to training as much as possible."

He noted that "today marks the completion of the reserve officer training course, a course that began during the war and once again proves that the strength and effectiveness of the IDF lies in its quality officers. Strong reserve units are those built on a professional, principled command structure.

"We will continue to develop the training and certification processes for commanders in line with the spirit of the times," he concluded.