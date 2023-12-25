IDF ground, air, and naval troops are continuing to conduct joint combat throughout the Gaza Strip. IDF naval troops struck a number of Hamas terror targets, including terrorist cells that were identified near the troops, terrorists hiding in buildings adjacent the troops, and military posts from which terrorists fired toward the troops.

Over the last day, IDF troops directed an IAF fighter jet to eliminate a commander of the Hamas terrorist organization who was located in the area of Khan Yunis. Following his elimination, a number of terrorists armed with a rocket were identified near the troops, who were struck by IAF aircraft.

In addition, IDF ground troops eliminated a number of terrorists that were located inside terrorist infrastructure. Following their identification, the ground troops directed an IAF fighter jet to strike the infrastructure.

During operational activity in Beit Lahia, several weapons belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization were located, including “Kalashnikov” rifles, ready-to-use explosive devices with detonators and chargers.



IDF ground troops also conducted a targeted raid on the residence of a Hamas terrorist in Khan Yunis in which they located weapons, following which the troops destroyed the infrastructure.