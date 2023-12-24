A new report claims that former US President Barack Obama privatepy lobbied Harvard University on behalf of university president Claudine Gay following her controversial testimony to Congress regarding calls for genocide against Jews.

Penny Pritzker, who helms the university’s highest governing body, is a billionaire and former Obama administration Secretary of Commerce. She was appointed to Harvard's governance after donating $100M to the university, and personally led the committee that brought Gay to her position as university president.

Jewish Insider reports that Obama, a Harvard graduate, had privately lobbied on Gay’s behalf as she faced pressure to resign in the wake of her disastrous appearance before the congressional hearing on antisemitism.

Obama, Pritzker, and Harvard have all refused to comment on the report.