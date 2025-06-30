The Trump administration has concluded that Harvard University violated federal civil rights laws by failing to protect Jewish and Israeli students from harassment on campus, the Wall Street Journal reported. A letter sent to Harvard President Alan Garber warns that unless the university implements immediate corrective measures, it risks losing all federal financial support and jeopardizing its relationship with the federal government.

According to the letter, the investigation found that Harvard acted with "deliberate indifference" to antisemitic harassment and threats against Jewish and Israeli students over a two-year period. The administration's Joint Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism stated that Harvard's handling of these incidents violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on race, color, or national origin in programs receiving federal assistance.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources and continue to affect Harvard’s relationship with the federal government,” the letter states. “Harvard may of course continue to operate free of federal privileges, and perhaps such an opportunity will spur a commitment to excellence that will help Harvard thrive once again.”

The findings mark a significant escalation in tensions between the federal government and the Ivy League institution. In response, Harvard has filed a lawsuit against the administration, asserting that the actions taken violate its First Amendment rights and academic freedoms. The university maintains that it has taken steps to address antisemitism on campus and that the federal government's demands are an overreach.

This development comes amid broader efforts by the Trump administration to reform higher education institutions, which it accuses of harboring left-wing ideologies and failing to protect students from discrimination. The outcome of the legal proceedings could have significant implications for the future of federal funding and oversight of universities across the United States.