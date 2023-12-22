Israel Nitzan, former Acting Consul General of Israel in New York, on Thursday ripped the UN after it published a report which detailed how the tensions between Israel and Lebanon have affected the Lebanese people, while making no mention of the fallout on the Israeli side.

The UN wrote in a post on X that more than 64,000 people have been displaced from south Lebanon and that many are struggling to meet their basic needs.

The post contained a link to the entire report, which provides details on Israeli air strikes in southern Lebanon which have hit residential areas. It also makes specific mention of the death toll in Lebanon since the start of hostilities, which Hezbollah began after the October 7 Hamas attack on southern Israel.

In response, Nitzan wrote, “Here are some extremely relevant facts missing in this shameful UN tweet:”

“1. There are also dozens of thousands of Israelis, who lived near the border with Lebanon, who are currently internally displaced in Israel, because of daily attacks from Lebanon deliberately targeting Israeli civilians. It’s shocking that a UN advocacy campaign would simply omit such an important fact, and focus only on the Lebanese side.”

“2. Hezbollah, the main perpetrator of these attacks against our civilians, is an internationally designated terrorist organization. Hezbollah is an Iranian proxy. These “hostilities” are the outcome of a terrorist group targeting Israeli civilians. Israel is defending its civilians. An act of self defense.”

“3. These unprovoked attacks from Lebanon are in blatant violation of UN Security Council Resolutions 1701 & 1559. One would expect the UN to condemn these violations in its public statements, or at least not to shamefully ignore this fact.”

Nitzan concluded the post by tagging UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who has several times in recent weeks caused an uproar over comments on Israel.

Hezbollah upped its attacks on northern Israel on Thursday. At least two people were injured when an antitank missile fired from Lebanon towards the town of Avivim in the Upper Galilee hit a vehicle, setting it aflame.

Several other vehicles parked near the vehicle which was struck also suffered damage.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, an IDF fighter jet and aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and a launcher that was used to fire toward Israel on Wednesday.

Late on Wednesday night, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets towards the city of Kiryat Shmona. One rocket hit a building in the city and another fell near residential homes. There were no injuries, but homes and vehicles were damaged.