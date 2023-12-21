Following the reports regarding sirens sounding in northern Israel on Wednesday, a number of launches were identified from Lebanon toward Israel. IDF artillery struck the source of fire.

On Wednesday night and Thursday morning, an IDF fighter jet and aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure, and a launcher that was used to fire toward Israel on Wednesday.

IDF artillery also struck in Lebanon.

On Wednesday, Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets at Kiryat Shmona, in northern Israel. Two of the rockets fell within the city.

Following the barrage, Hezbollah clarified that the rockets were "a response to Israel's continued damage to the villages and homes of the civilians."