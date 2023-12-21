Sirens were sounded shortly after midnight on Wednesday night in Kiryat Shmona and the nearby area.

At least eight rockets were fired from Lebanon, of which five were intercepted and three exploded in open areas.

The Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the rocket fire and said that "it is a response to Israel's continued damage to the villages and homes of the civilians."

Hezbollah added that they will not allow harm to civilians and will not allow the Lebanese villages and towns to be turned into no man's land.