Scene of the missile strike in northern Israel

An antitank missile fired from Lebanon towards the town of Avivim in the Upper Galilee hit a vehicle, setting it aflame.

Several other vehicles parked near the vehicle which was struck also suffered damage.

At least three people were injured.

Earlier on Thursday, the Upper Galilee Regional Council announced that due to a situational assessment by the IDF, the gates of the communities along the Israel-Lebanon border would be closed to entry and exit, until further notice.