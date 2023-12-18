Avi Shamriz, father of Alon Shamriz who was one of the three hostages who were accidentally shot dead by IDF soldiers in Gaza, criticized the defense establishment on Sunday.

"We are very disappointed with the way in which this investigation is being handled. We are receiving the information in parts and each time we supplement it with information from the press. What we are reading in the newspapers is not encouraging, and especially the fact that it indicates the magnitude of the oversight," he said in an interview with Channel 13 News.

Speaking about the information he had before the incident, Shamriz said, "We knew that the three hostages were together in a tunnel and that Samer [Talalka, one of the other hostages who were shot] was mediating between them and their captors. What developed was that, ultimately, my son with his resourcefulness did everything - including the signs that were written using some kind of spice - it was his handwriting. Of the three, he was the most experienced in terms of the IDF, he is a resourceful boy who served in Yahalom (Special Operations Engineering Unit) and it was easy for him to help his friends maneuver inside the tunnels."

"I understood from some senior officers that they were keeping these hostages until the last stages and they had to overcome their captors and get out of the tunnel. They managed to do it. I understood that the signs were from two days ago, that means they had been out of the tunnels for more than 72 hours. They were crying for help. They wrote the signs, put them up, they saw that the army was not coming and they marched towards them. Since my son knows the IDF, he gave them instructions to take off their shirts and walk around with a white flag. They marched in broad daylight and the force there slaughtered them. It's not just an oversight, it's simply lawlessness on the part of someone who took the rules of engagement into his own hands - and killed my son," Shamriz charged.