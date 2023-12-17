Writing in Hebrew on the wall of a building reads, 'Save us, 3 hostages'

Following the tragic incident where three Israeli hostages were mistakenly killed by IDF soldiers, searches were conducted in a building adjacent to where the incident took place.

Signs calling for help, apparently using leftover food, were located.

Based on a field investigation, it appears that the three hostages were in the building where the signs were located, for some period of time.

The incident is under review.

The IDF has notified the families with the additional findings that have been found so far, and will continue to do so.