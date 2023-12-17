The commander of Battalion 7007, Lt. Col. Rabbi Maoz Schwartz, who fought in Gaza, harshly criticized the military radio station Galei Zahal.

Rabbi Schwartz, a 12th grade teacher at Yeshivat Amit in Ashdod, shared his impressions of listening to the radio station on Sunday for the first time after two and a half months, on his Facebook account.

"For the first time, after at least two and a half months, I listened to Galei Zahal in the morning," Rabbi Schwartz opened the post and attacked: "Simply terrible. How gloomy, dark, sad. How much hopelessness, how much death. Not even a drop of national resilience."

He wondered: "Is this how an IDF unit wants to win a war? Or maybe they don't really want to. Hello, Galei Zahal!! What is happening to you? You have a weapon in your hand! Strengthen the national resilience or kill it and if you are not able, go! Quick!"

Rabbi Schwartz noted later in the post, "So what yes? Strengthen the people! Talk to their souls and not to the floor. Increase the aspiration for a real victory and not one full of imagination. Increase their aspiration for leading, eternal values. Accustom the nation to a deep and long-term view, and not a superficial and short-term view."

"Don't say the people aren't there. The people are there! The people are thirsty for a vision, for a sense of mission. This is how wars are won!" he ended.

About six weeks ago, Rabbi Schwartz spoke with great emotions to his soldiers before they entered Gaza, saying: "This is a historic hour. I don't know if we realize the moment we’re in, I don't know if we really understand the magnitude of the hour. The battalion is going to war. The Israel Defense Forces is fighting the enemy. Already yesterday, from the early hours of the night, the division has been penetrating deep into the enemy zone, has already killed dozens to hundreds of terrorists. The army has made contact with the enemy."

He focused on the enemy they were about to encounter. "I'm just imagining the 200 men and women abducted into Gaza by this despicable enemy, who kidnapped [from] a six-month-old baby to old men and women. We are going to fight this despicable evil."

"We are not alone, that's how I feel. The fighters of King David are with us, the Maccabees are with us, Mordechai Anielewicz and the Warsaw Ghetto fighters are with us. The Israel Freedom Fighters, the Etzel, the Lehi, the Palmach, the Haganah, and all the fighters are with us in through all of Israel's history since we became a people. This is not a cliché to me. In the end, everyone will fight shoulder to shoulder. This is going to be long. We need each other."

"Few generations can say, 'We went out to fight for the homeland,' in order to regain the honor that was lost on Simchat Torah and now will return with great strength," he concluded.