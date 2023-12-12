Sirens sounded several times throughout Tuesday, with terrorists sending hostile aircraft into Israeli territory, as well as launching rockets towards northern Israel.

In the early afternoon, the IDF reported, "Following the sirens sounding in the western Galilee, a short while ago, the IAF Aerial Control Unit identified a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory."

"A number of interceptors were launched at the target and the incident has concluded."

The launches continued, however, and the IDF later reported that "a number of launches were identified toward areas in the western Galilee. During to the incident, an interceptor was launched."

"Alerts were activated in the city of Acre due to the danger of falling fragments from the interceptor. No launches were identified toward the area of the city.

"IDF artillery is striking the sources of the fire in Lebanon."