About 100 teachers in Oakland, California held an unauthorized 'teach-in' for students from kindergarten to third grade in which they presented the Palestinian Arab side in the wake of the Hamas massacre of October 7.

Among the materials presented during the teach-in was a video in which a woman claimed that her grandmother was expelled from her home in 1948.

In other material taught at the teach-in, an Arab character said: "A group of bullies called Zionists wanted our land so they stole it by force and hurt many people."

"The Zionists never gave us the opportunity to return to Palestine even though we still have the keys to our homes," the character said.

The event was organized by teachers who claimed that they felt that the authorized materials being taught in their schools were too 'one-sided' in Israel's favor.

Oakland Unified School District superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell, issued a memo two days before the teach-in warning parents that it would be in violation of school board policy, which states that teachers must ensure that "all sides of a controversial issue are impartially presented with adequate and appropriate factual information."

"I am deeply disappointed by the harmful and divisive materials being circulated and promoted as factual," Johnson-Trammell wrote.

Jewish residents and parents of students in Oakland reacted with outrage to the teachers' deliberate presentation of anti-Israel propaganda as fact two months after the Hamas terrorist organization committed the worst massacre of the Jewish people since the Nazi Holocaust.

Doctor Oleg Ivanov accused the teachers of relying on "cherry-picked" information to present a biased picture. "All this does is exacerbate existing tension already in our community. This is a way to scapegoat Jews in America for something that is happening half way around the world," he said.

Oakland, California's City Council was the site of a series of antisemitic speeches on November 27, when, during a vote on a resulting calling for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, anti-Israel activists denied that Hamas committed the massacre on October 7 and claimed that Israel murdered its own citizens to justify its military operation in Gaza, while claiming that it is "racist" to call Hamas a terrorist organization and justifying Hamas' right to engage in violence against Israel.

Also in Oakland, a Jewish woman was harassed by employees of a coffee shop for complaining of antisemitic graffiti in the restroom.

In a video she took of the incident, the restroom mirror and walls have been defaced with carvings saying, "Zionism = Racism," "Free Palestine," and "Your neutrality is enabling genocide."