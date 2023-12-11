The IDF on Monday afternoon released footage of IDF soldiers of the 8111 Battalion engaging with terrorists on Sunday near a school.

Over the past day, shots were fired at the forces from a school in the southern Gaza Strip. Soldiers of Battalion 8111 initiated a targeted raid on terror infrastructure sites in the area of the school.

On Sunday, during the battle, an explosive device was detonated at the forces and terrorists were identified in the area. The troops responded with live fire, directed aircraft and tanks, initiated contact, killed the terrorists, and struck the terror infrastructure in the area.

During the activity, IDF soldiers in reserve duty (MAJ) Eviatar Cohen, (MAJ) Roman Bronshtein, (CPT) Eliya Yanovsky, (SGM) Etay Perry, and (MSG) Ari Yehiel Zenilman fell during the battle. Their families have been notified.

In parallel, soldiers of the 4th Brigade conducted a targeted raid on an Islamic Jihad command center where they located numerous weapons, mortar shells, explosive devices, technological equipment such as detonation systems, intelligence-gathering documents, and a tunnel shaft leading to underground infrastructure that was struck.

Since the beginning of the 4th Brigade’s operations in the southern Gaza Strip, the soldiers have struck terror targets and killed numerous terrorists.