Syria claimed on Sunday evening that Israel struck targets in the area of the capital Damascus and that the Syrian air defense systems were activated.

A Syrian military official said that "around 10:05 p.m. the Israel Air Force attacked several targets in the Damascus area from the Golan region." He also said that the Syrian air defense systems intercepted some of the missiles and that damage was caused as a result of the strike.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition organization based in Britain, claimed that the strike attributed to Israel targeted sites where there are military headquarters and ammunition depots of Hezbollah and the pro-Iranian militias.

Last Sunday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced that a launch was identified from Syria toward Israeli territory. The projectile struck the Golan Heights. No injuries were reported.

"The launch was not intercepted according to protocol. IDF artillery struck the source of the launch," the IDF stated.

Syrian media also reported that shells fell on the border of Syria and Lebanon, fired “as part of the fighting between Beirut and Jerusalem.”

In mid-November, Syrian state television reported that the country’s air defense confronted "enemy targets" in the surroundings of the capital Damascus.

State media later reported that Syria had shot down Israeli missiles that were fired from the Golan Heights towards the area.

The Syrian opposition claimed that the Israeli strikes were directed against areas where headquarters and military sites belonging to Hezbollah are located.