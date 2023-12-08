In a joint counterterrorism operation, ISA and IDF forces arrested two Hamas terrorists, residents of the al-Fara "Refugee" Camp, who attempted to murder Jews.

The terrorists are Moa'ed Abdullah, who was jailed in Israel in the past, and Moa'tez al-Jawad, who participated in a shooting attack.

During exchanges of fire with Israeli forces, at least six terrorists were killed, including Bara Amir and Omar Sabah, who were involved in terrorist activities against the IDF.

During an operation in the village of Silat al-Dahr, with the guidance of the ISA, a terrorist was arrested for his involvement in a shooting attack against IDF forces this week in which an IDF soldier was wounded.

In an operation in the village of Rummanah in the jurisdiction of the Menashe Brigade, IDF reservists confiscated a shotgun, ammo, and military gear. In the village of Abu Sneineh, in the jurisdiction of the Judea Brigade, a Carlo SMG, ammo, and inciteful materials were confiscated.

In al-Hader, IDF reservists confiscated slingshots. During the operation, suspects threw rocks and blocks at the forces, which responded with gunfire.

Since the beginning of the war, approximately 2,200 wanted suspects have been arrested in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, approximately 1,175 of them belong to the Hamas terror organization.