The White House on Friday formally requested that Congress provide more than $105 billion in aid to Ukraine and Israel and other national security needs, NBC News reported.

The request was filed one day after President Joe Biden's Oval Office address, in which he announced his intention to provide more funding for "America’s national security needs" and support for "our critical partners."

If approved, $61.4 billion in aid would go to Ukraine, and $14.3 billion would go to Israel. The White House requested $9.15 billion in aid for humanitarian assistance to Ukraine, Israel, Gaza "and other needs."

The Israel portion of the request would fund the country's air and missile defense systems' readiness, including support for the Iron Dome. It would also go toward replenishing Department of Defense stockpiles that the White House said "are being drawn down to support Israel in its time of need," and increasing US embassy security, the fact sheet said.

In his remarks on Thursday, Biden described the security assistance as “a smart investment that’s going to pay dividends for American security for generations.”

He compared Hamas to Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying they “represent different threats, but they share this in common: They both want to completely annihilate a neighboring democracy. Hamas’ stated purpose for existing is the destruction of the State of Israel and the murder of Jewish people.”

After the aid request was submitted, Biden spoke to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In a statement summarizing the call, the White House said Biden “reaffirmed the United States’ support for Israel’s right to defend itself and obligation to protect its citizens, while underscoring the importance of operating consistent with the law of war to include the protection of civilians in Gaza caught in the conflict launched by Hamas.”

“The President and Prime Minister discussed follow-up from the President’s visit to Israel earlier this week, including plans to begin moving humanitarian assistance into Gaza from Egypt.”

“The leaders discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages taken by Hamas – including US citizens –and to provide for safe passage for U.S. citizens and other civilians in Gaza,” the White House statement concluded.

The Senate Appropriations Committee has scheduled a hearing on the funding request for October 31. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin are listed as witnesses, according to NBC News.

It is unclear when the request would be approved as it faces an uphill battle in the House, which is still without a speaker since the ouster of Kevin McCarthy.

