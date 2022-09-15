US President Joe Biden on Thursday night delivered an address to the nation from the Oval Office as he prepares to ask for additional billions of dollars in military assistance for Israel and Ukraine.

The funding request, expected to be formally unveiled on Friday, is likely to be around $100 billion over the next year, The Associated Press reported, citing people directly familiar with the proposal.

The total figure includes some money for Taiwan’s defense and for managing the flow of migrants at the southern border with Mexico.