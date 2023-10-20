Natalie Krapivensky is a clinical, research and forensic psychiatrist.

Western society at large has been going through a period of colossal transformation. Until fairly recently the winds of change blew mostly from the direction of economic needs accompanied by social adjustment. The Feminist revolution is a good example of this.

More recently, however, the winds have blown in sand which has blinded most leaders – and in front of t the eyes of those who see, removal of personal responsibility and transferring of blame for ‘pretty much anything’ onto a third party has become the newest board game in western societies.

It was started insidiously by the lawyers with third party compensation cases, many of which in the beginning were valid. Encouraged by the success of the endeavour, this movement grew to encompass the socialized claims of ‘bullying and intimidation’. In joined the chorus of ‘sexual minorities’ and the drums of medical professionals supporting pretty much anything they were paid to support.

Vaccines were touted and forcefully administered without any proof, children were mutilated surgically and pharmacologically, teachers fled schools because they were being bitten by children who identified as dogs while whole western societies were being legally drugged out of their minds by strong psychotropics. Armies of ‘helping professions’ taught the last two generations that ‘everything was someone else’s fault’. It’s the bad parents, the bad teachers, the bad employers, bad governments, bad doctors, etc etc. and of course, now it is the Jews. Generations have been raised on ba diet of ‘rights without responsibilities’.

The civil population of Israel, the miracle nation, has been shocked to its core by indescribable brutality of barbarians and the relative ease with which they achieved their goals. A previously deeply divided society reunited in response to the ultimate threat of death and annihilation. Fear driven by loss of control and loss of faith is palpable. Defensive patriotic rhetoric is a good Band-Aid. For now.

But destroying modern villains who rise against us in every generation must be accompanied by an individual, organisational and societal ‘soul accounting’ and a return to personal responsibility as individuals for our own actions and an organisation's responsibility for theirs. History has shown that blaming third parties leads to weakness and degradation of individuals and societies. That should not be our path.