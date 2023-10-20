Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) on Friday morning spoke to the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, detailing the three stages of Hamas' destruction.

"We are at war, we have been left no choice," Gallant said during the briefing. "October 7th will be remembered as the day that started the destruction of Hamas."

He also emphasized that the war was launched by the Hamas terrorist organization, forcing Israel to act, and in doing so, Hamas sealed its fate.

Minister Gallant then detailed the objectives of the campaign, including the elimination of Hamas and destruction of both its military and governing capabilities, the complete removal of Israeli responsibility from Gaza, and the creation of a new security reality in the region.

"There will be three stages," he explained. "We are now in the first stage – a military campaign that currently includes strikes, and will later include maneuvering, with the objective of neutralizing terrorists and destroying Hamas infrastructure."

"The second phase, an intermediate one, will require operations at lower intensity, with the objective of eliminating 'pockets of resistance' - remaining terror hotspots.

"The third phase will require the removal of Israel’s responsibility for life in the Gaza Strip, and the establishment of a new security reality for the citizens of Israel."