Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant visited the IDF staging areas near the Gaza border on Thursday and spoke with soldiers who are waiting to enter the Gaza Strip to fight the terror organizations.

"I see the determination, the spirit of battle, and above all, the motivation to carry out everything needed to defeat Hamas, to eliminate terrorist infrastructure, and to execute the mission as needed," Gallant said about the troops whom he met.

"I'm responsible for the defense establishment. I have been responsible for it for the past two weeks, during the difficult events as well, I am responsible for bringing it to victory in battle," he continued.

He added: "We will be exact, sharp, deadly, and we will continue until we completely execute the mission.