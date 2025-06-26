A message sent to ministers from the National Information Directorate points out that Israel is continuing to channel humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing, aiming to prevent a food crisis.

According to the update, trucks carrying food, medicine, and medical equipment are entering the Gaza Strip, alongside the entry of international medical teams on an ongoing basis.

In a statement sent to ministers by the National Information Directorate, it was written: "We continue to monitor and track the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip."

This message comes in light of the political leadership's decision to temporarily halt the entry of aid, following the release of footage showing Hamas members taking control of trucks within Gaza.

A tense conversation took place last night between Finance Minister and Minister of Defense Bezalel Smotrich and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. According to information obtained by Arutz Sheva, Smotrich expressed that returning to a humanitarian framework that ultimately ends up benefiting Hamas is not an option he can accept.

Following the conversation, Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz announced that they had instructed the IDF to present an action plan within 48 hours to prevent Hamas from taking control of humanitarian aid. The two leaders also ordered an immediate halt to the transfer of aid to the Gaza Strip.