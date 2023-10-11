Sergeant First Class Yosef Malachi Guedalia, 22, from Jerusalem, will be laid to rest at the Mount Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening.

Sfc. Guedalia was among the IDF soldiers who fell while fighting to protect the civilians of southern Israel against Hamas terrorists on Saturday, he was a member of the special Duvdevan Unit.

Yosef left behind a wife, parents, grandparents, four sisters, and two brothers.

A neighbor of Guedalia's lamented his loss: "He was such a good kid."