Yaniv Zohar, an Israel Hayom photographer, was murdered together with his wife & daughters

Yaniv Zohar, an Israel Hayom photographer, was murdered Satruday morning when Hamas terrorists infiltrated Kibbutz Nahal Oz.

Zohar, 54, was murdered together with his wife and two daughters.

Sivan, his sister, said, "My beloved big brother, Yaniv, my beloved sister-in-law Yasmin, and my beloved and pure nieces Keshet and Techelet were murdered on Saturday in Nahal Oz."

Yasmin and Yaniv's son survived the massacre, because he had gone for an early-morning run and when the attack began, he ran for cover in another home in the kibbutz.

"Yaniv Zohar was a talented guy, he loved Israel, served in Nahal, he loved Nahal Oz and the Gaza border communities," mourned Yehuda Peretz, a photographer who worked shoulder-to-shoulder with Yaniv for two decades. "He showed the entire world, through the camera's lens, when he worked with AP, all of the escalations we had here until he switched to working with Israel Hayom. He was a great man with a huge heart, he loved his girls, he loved his wife, and he loved his son."