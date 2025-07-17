Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara refused to attend the hearing held for her Thursday, angering ministers.

Following the hearing, the decision was made to continue moving forward with the process of her dismissal.

According to Kan News, Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli expressed his disappointment, stating during the discussion: "The lack of trust in the Attorney General is also reflected in her failure to show up."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich added: "She didn't bother to come. If she had come, we would have had a discussion about the claims."

Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Gila Gamliel noted: "If someone doesn't show up, they probably have nothing to say."

After the discussion, it was decided to schedule another meeting for Sunday, during which a decision will be made on the matter. If the dismissal recommendation remains in effect, it will be put to a vote at the next government meeting.