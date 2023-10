בן הערובה מאופקים בראיון מתוך חדשות הערב בכאן 11

David Edri, who was held hostage with his wife by 5 terrorists in their home in Ofakim, told Kan about the ordeal.

"I celebrated my birthday with the terrorists. We tried to talk to them about their family. My wife offered them food and bandaged one of their injuries. Maybe that bought them. I don't know how we got out alive."