It has been cleared for publication that Mossad chief David (Dadi) Barnea made a secret visit to Doha, Qatar, on Thursday, it was cleared for publication.

During the visit, Barnea met with Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani to discuss advancing negotiations for a prisoner exchange deal with the Hamas terror group.

The visit took place following renewed efforts by the United States, Qatar, Egypt, and Turkey to formulate a comprehensive agreement that would force Israel to end its war against Hamas and release the remaining hostages still held captive by Gaza terror groups.

According to sources familiar with the matter, the aim is to use the remaining time before a potential large-scale IDF operation in Gaza to try to reach a diplomatic solution.

Responding to the reports, the Mossad stated: "The Mossad chief traveled to Qatar for Mossad-related matters, and not on matters relating to the negotiations for a hostage deal. The Mossad chief even clarified during the meeting that a partial deal is off the table."

Meanwhile, the Qatari prime minister met last week in Ibiza, Spain, with US special envoy Steve Witkoff, where the two discussed ways to advance a comprehensive deal to end the war.

Earlier this week, Hamas representatives traveled from Istanbul to Cairo, where they held meetings with senior Egyptian intelligence officials. On Wednesday, they met with Egyptian intelligence chief Hassan Rashad, with talks focusing on the possibility of renewing negotiations for a hostage deal and a ceasefire in Gaza.