Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Anchorage, Alaska, on Friday afternoon, ahead of his highly anticipated summit with US President Donald Trump.

The two are expected to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Trump, who arrived in Alaska earlier, told reporters en route that his goal is to get Putin back to the negotiating table, not broker a deal on behalf of Ukraine.

He also stopped short of promising security guarantees for Kyiv as part of a deal to end the war.

The two leaders were initially scheduled to meet alone, but the meeting will now include advisers for both leaders, the White House stated.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff are expected to join Trump for the meeting.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)