Captivity survivors and families of the hostages held their second consecutive weekend vigil outside Defense Minister Israel Katz's home on Friday evening, conducting a quiet Shabbat reception alongside masses of supporters.

Captivity survivors Sasha Troufanov and Iair Horn on Friday marked six months since their return from captivity outside the Defense Minister's home, alongside captivity survivor Yaffa Adar and additional families of hostages and captivity survivors.

The families spoke and held Kiddush around a Shabbat table surrounded by photos of the 50 hostages held in hell for 679 days.

Captivity survivor Sasha Troufanov said, "I came here today to show support for my brothers who are literally being tortured underground right now, but I cannot ignore the scenery I see around me. The pastoral and peaceful atmosphere, truly like Garden of Eden, reminds me of my kibbutz. The kibbutz where I grew up, the kibbutz where all my life's memories are embedded in the winding paths between the green trees. The kibbutz that will never be the same after the Black Saturday of October 7th. We lost many kibbutz residents, people who are part of my life story, but it's not over yet - my friends are still there. There are lives of people who no longer remember what it's like to walk outside and breathe fresh air, instead of the humid, stale air of the tunnels. People who no longer remember what freedom is, who would give everything to be here today standing beside me.”

He continued, “Israel Katz, as Defense Minister I ask you to hear my words and dedicate this Shabbat to trying to connect with the pain of the hostages. I ask you to try to imagine how you would feel if all the beauty around you was taken from you in one moment, how you would feel if they took your family, your life, and how much you would hope they would do everything so you could return to them. I ask that when you walk the streets of your community, remember that they too once had the ability to do that - it was taken from them and it's your responsibility to return it. I ask you to remember that they are part of your family, part of your people, and that their pain is our pain. We have no time for more attempts at pressure tactics and negotiation strategies. You made the promise to bring them back at the beginning of the war, and promises must be kept. Bring them home, restore their lives - it's in your hands."

Captivity survivor Ilana Gritzewsky, partner of Matan Zangauker, said, "Thank you to the people who don't abandon us, who show me I wasn't wrong to immigrate to this country - for the caring and solidarity. I hesitated today whether to come, I'm exhausted. I didn't think I would be almost 700 days without Matan in captivity. That Eitan and David would still be in tunnels, after I promised I would do everything to bring them back alive and it still hasn't happened. I came because if they can survive there for almost 700 days, then who am I not to get up and continue fighting for them. I know that right now they are hungry, suffering torture without hope and don't know if we're fighting for them. So I'm here to tell all the hostages if anyone is listening - we are fighting for you, see the people standing here together to save you.”

“I appeal to the Defense Minister - open your heart, see the cry of the people, the families and survivors - there's no time - this isn't a metaphor. Look at Rom and Evyatar, they're skeletons! A few more days and they could die. Continuing the war and expanding it - this means sacrificing our hostages and our soldiers. Enough! Stop the war! We don't need to increase the suffering. We don't need to expand the circle of bereavement. Put forward an initiative to end the war that will bring the 50 hostages home. We are a people that sanctifies life, we are a people that wants recovery and rehabilitation. I beg the government and Defense Minister - come be with us for Friday dinner! See the suffering of the families and survivors who cannot move forward, an entire people stuck and not continuing with life."

Captivity survivor Iair Horn, brother of Eitan Horn, added, "We don't think about ourselves - we think about them all the time. Today I'll share a personal story like at Shabbat reception with family - every time Eitan came to visit me in Nir Oz like on October 7th, his job was to cook Friday dinner. The simplest thing, which they don't have now, and we didn't have. In addition to the hunger and the image of Evyatar and Rom that we saw - which is physical hunger, there's also emotional hunger - uncertainty, and the feeling that no one cares about you, that they forgot you and left you alone in the tunnel. Every Friday, a difficult day for us in the tunnels, we tried to remember good things like sitting together with family and friends, things the hostages don't have now, and not just them - we don't have them either. We are all hostages together now in Gaza. All the people of Israel."

Niva Wenkert, mother of captivity survivor Omer Wenkert, said, "Omer was returned from captivity but his soul is captive, and remains with Evyatar, Guy and the rest of the hostages. Mr. Defense Minister, we are in your place of residence, and I want to remind you that all of Israel is one big family. We have 49 siblings rotting in tunnels for too long. The people of Israel - this family is tired. Defense Minister Katz - we are fed up. Save the hostages, bring out our soldiers, and let's build a strong society within us."

